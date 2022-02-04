Grainger’s (GRI) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GRI. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

Get Grainger alerts:

LON:GRI opened at GBX 298.60 ($4.01) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.64. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.57).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon bought 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($398.82).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.