Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 28.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

