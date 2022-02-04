Barclays PLC Acquires 13,629 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Yext worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Yext by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Yext by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yext by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YEXT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $988.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

