Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vector Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Vector Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.