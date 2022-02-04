US Bancorp DE Sells 510 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $69,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.97.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

