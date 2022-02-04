Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,533 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.63% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

UCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

