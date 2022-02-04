Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 752.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

