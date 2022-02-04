Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,972 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $2,894,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.