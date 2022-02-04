Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $14,680.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $14,310.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $13,980.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $13,750.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $15,300.00.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 535.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 209,947 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. MKM Partners lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.