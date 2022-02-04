Ronald C. Martin Sells 1,000 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 1,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $18,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.47. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

