Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at Raymond James

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $193.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.38. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $162.48 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

