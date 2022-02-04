Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.88.

NYSE:SMG opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.15. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

