Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €198.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €198.00 ($222.47) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($185.39) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($221.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($206.74) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €178.98 ($201.10).

HNR1 stock opened at €172.30 ($193.60) on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($106.46) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($130.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €167.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €158.86.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

