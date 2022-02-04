Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 704,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $38.46 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

