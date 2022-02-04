Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

IHG opened at $66.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

