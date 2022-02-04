Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $224,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Under Armour by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 109,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

UAA stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

