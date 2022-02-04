Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $224,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. OTR Global raised Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

