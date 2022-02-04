Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

IHG opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

