Credit Suisse AG Sells 77,170 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,170 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Graco worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Graco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Graco by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $72.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

