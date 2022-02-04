Assetmark Inc. Invests $26,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

