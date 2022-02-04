The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,953 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.03% of Stoneridge worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Stoneridge by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 4,250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stoneridge by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 million, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.