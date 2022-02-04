Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock Position Decreased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $587,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

