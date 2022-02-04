American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 118.8% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 161,828 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average is $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

