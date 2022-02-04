American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 7,740 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,968 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($71.91) to €65.00 ($73.03) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

BUD opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

