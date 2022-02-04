Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $229,000 Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $758.20.

Boston Beer stock opened at $408.66 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.68 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.28 and a 200-day moving average of $536.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

