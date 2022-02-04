American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Golar LNG worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

