Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $16,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT opened at $193.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.71. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.07 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.