Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.25.

ACB stock opened at C$5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$993.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.74 and a 12 month high of C$24.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$60.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

