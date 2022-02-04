B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

BTG opened at $3.54 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 275.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

