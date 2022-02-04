Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $718.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $594.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.40. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

