LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 5%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46. 5,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,286,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.