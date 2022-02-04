Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. 5,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 592,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

