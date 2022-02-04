Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. 5,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 592,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.
DTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Solo Brands stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
