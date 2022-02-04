Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 130,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,431,970 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $387.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.23%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,282 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.