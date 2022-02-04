loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 5,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 825,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

LDI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered loanDepot to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

