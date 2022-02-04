NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $24.48

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $23.76. NeoGames shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 3.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.