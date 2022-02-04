NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Down to $24.48

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $23.76. NeoGames shares last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 35 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 3.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
