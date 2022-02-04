TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 423.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 1,089.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.18 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.04.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

