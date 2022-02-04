Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Decreases By 19.4%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of brokerages have commented on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,345 shares of company stock worth $7,383,808. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a P/E ratio of -186.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
