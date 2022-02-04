Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Decreases By 19.4%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

In other Everspin Technologies news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $181,432.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,345 shares of company stock worth $7,383,808. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Barclays PLC grew its position in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Everspin Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 million, a P/E ratio of -186.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.