Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Down 7.4%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.27. 122,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,373,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

