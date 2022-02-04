Istar Inc. Buys 1,490 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.58 per share, with a total value of $91,754.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 8,222 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $499,897.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, with a total value of $499,961.04.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.97 per share, with a total value of $499,954.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 8,403 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.49 per share, with a total value of $499,894.47.

On Thursday, January 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,726 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $499,872.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. bought 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. bought 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Safehold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 13.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

