IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 339,513 shares.The stock last traded at $208.86 and had previously closed at $216.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEX by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

