National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.70

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.70 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 57 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.