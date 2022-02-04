Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,700 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 746,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $86.83 on Friday. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $82.58 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ingredion by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,016 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

