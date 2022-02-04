Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Up 4%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.00. 1,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 224,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a P/E ratio of -181.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

