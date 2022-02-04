Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $14.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 164 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

