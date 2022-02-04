Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $14.53. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 164 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.
In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $231,188.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 in the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,095,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
