Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GoPro were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in GoPro by 87.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GoPro by 3.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 115,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GoPro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,860. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $8.44 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

