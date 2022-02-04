10,146 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

