Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,432 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2,239.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 101.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.