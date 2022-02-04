Head to Head Survey: American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

This table compares American National Bankshares and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 37.26% 12.56% 1.37% Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.94% 0.76%

This table compares American National Bankshares and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.48 $43.53 million $4.01 9.41 Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.49 $31.59 million $1.20 12.78

American National Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American National Bankshares and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Carter Bankshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential downside of 1.61%. Given American National Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Carter Bankshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc. (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Danville, VA.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.