Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$59.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.80.

TSE DND opened at C$29.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.88. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$28.87 and a 12-month high of C$53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.74.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$112.62 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

