ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 35.21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.